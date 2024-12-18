Kejriwal Demands Strict Action Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remark in Parliament

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal demanded "strict action" against Union Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in parliament mentioning BR Ambedkar and claiming that crores of people are hurt.

This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is no less than God for crores of Dalits and the deprived sections of the country... Crores of deprived people are alive today because Babasaheb Ambedkar gave them the rights. The way Amit Shah has disrespected him, the emotions of crores of people are hurt. I consider him as my idol and try to walk on the path shown by him... I read his biography for guidance. His struggle guides us...," said Kejriwal.

"The way PM Modi has come in support of Amit Shah, it looks like what Amit Shah said was a strategy of the BJP... We demand strict action against Amit Shah... We will go to the corners of the country with this message... We will go to every house in Delhi before the Delhi elections... We condemn this...," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP held a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Notably, speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress party and said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said.

Earlier, Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed shock over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement defending Amit Shah's remark and accusing Congress of treating BR Ambedkar "badly."

Arvind Kejriwal questioned BJP and Amit Shah's "right to insult" Ambedkar even if Congress did not treat him well.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "Prime Minister, I am shocked to read your explanation. You say that Congress did not treat Baba Saheb well. So how does this give you, your party and your Home Minister the right to insult Baba Saheb? If Congress treated Baba Saheb badly, will you do the same? What kind of explanation is this from the Prime Minister of the country?"

Kejriwal said that the PM's statement has "rubbed salt to the wound" after the Home Minister Shah "insulted" Ambedkar in the house. (ANI)