Kunal Kamra Controversy: Eknath Shinde Targeted

It all started shortly after Kunal Kamra posted a video of his stand-up act on his social media platforms, a group of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office. Visuals show a group of party workers - dressed in white clothes and an orange scarf (commonly known as 'fatka') - throwing chairs in the hotel.

Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde Controversy: Threats and Accusations Intensify

Firebrand Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam even threatened to "thrash" the comedian. Naresh Mhaske, the Sena's Lok Sabha MP from Thane, accused Kunal Kamra of taking money from Thackeray to target the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

"Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake. Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences...We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde also condemned Kamra's comments. "The comedian will receive 'Shiv Sena treatment,' as none of the Shiv Sainiks have liked his statements," he warned.

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora wrote on X, "Mocking Eknath Shinde ji-a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India's second-largest state-reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy."

Legal Actions and Public Sentiment: The Escalating Response to Kunal Kamra's Remarks

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who filed an FIR against Mr Kamra at the MIDC police station, said he would show the comedian "his level" and demanded an apology. "I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black. We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible," he said.

The complaint against him was filed under sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

A Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Mr Kamra. The party leader also sought to file a complaint against Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Sanjay Raut for their "alleged involvement in a pre-planned criminal conspiracy and a systematic paid campaign to malign the reputation, image, and goodwill of Eknath Shinde".

According to the complaint, Mr Kamra's statements "hurt public sentiments". "While constructive criticism of public figures is always welcomed, such close, demeaning, and defamatory statements go beyond reasonable limits and constitute cognisable criminal offences," the letter read.

