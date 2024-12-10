Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over George Soros Controversy, Highlights Adani Debate Suppression

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, responded to a BJP charge that claimed that Congress is associated with George Soros.

She added that the BJP is allegedly rerouting the debate around George Soros because they do not want to bring up the Adani issue in parliament.

"It is the most ridiculous thing they could come up with. They are talking about some 1994 thing; no one has any record of it. No one knows what they are talking about. The only reason they are doing this is because they don't want to discuss the Adani issue.," she said.

"We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that's why they get the House adjourned through any reason..," she added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders held a protest in the Parliament complex over the Adani issue.

On the government's allegation of the Opposition obstructing the House, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "We have to understand that they attacked the Leader of Opposition and said defamatory words in Parliament. We are saying that the unparliamentary words used be expunged. In today's meeting also, Rahul Gandhi said that we want the Parliament to function."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the Opposition was not letting him speak and his voice was being "suppressed."

"My voice is being suppressed... Opposition is not letting me speak...They don't dare to have a discussion... They have always tried to break the nation," Dubey said.

Soon after they convened for the day at 11 am on Tuesday, both the house Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon. The house failed to conduct much business in the second session as well and both house were adjourned for the day.

On Monday too, opposition MPS including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest at the Parliament premises over the Adani matter. However, Members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party were not a part of the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not present in the protest. (ANI)