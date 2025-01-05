Virendraa Sachdeva Criticizes Congress for 'Double Standards' Amid Ramesh Bidhuri's Remark Controversy

New Delhi: BJP Delhi state president Virendraa Sachdeva has weighed in on the controversy surrounding BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's purported statement in a viral video, saying that women should be respected and such comments should be avoided.

This came following a video of Bhiduri shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X, where he stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

However, Sachdeva criticized the Congress for its "double standards," pointing out that the party remains silent when similar comments are made about BJP MP Hema Malini.

"I have not heard Ramesh Bidhuri's full statement, but women have a special contribution in society and we should respect them, any such comment should be avoided. But Congress will also have to give up its double standards. When any statement comes about our MP Hema Malini, they clap... But I still say that no one should even think of insulting women," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly criticised the BJP candidate from Kalkaji for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, over his comments, terming the remark as "shameful," and accused the BJP of fostering an anti-women mindset. Taking to X, Shrinate said that Bidhuri's statement against Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, was not only shameful but also shows his "disgusting" mentality towards women.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress outrage.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri clarified that his comments were made in the context of remarks by Lalu Yadav and emphasized that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister.

"Such statements have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader said. (ANI)