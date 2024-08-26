BJP Controversy

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 26, 2024, 12:10 pm

"Not authorised to speak..." BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut's comments on farmers' agitation

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 24, 2024, 07:11 am

Pro-tem speaker appointment row: INDIA bloc leaders protest holding copy of Constitution

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 29, 2024, 02:22 pm

AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

featuredfeatured
Odisha
John DoeJ
·May 21, 2024, 10:36 am

BJP leader Sambit Patra to fast for 3 days over his remarks on Lord Jagannath

featuredfeatured
Feature Post
John DoeJ
·Feb 17, 2024, 11:41 am

MCD Scores

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
John DoeJ
·Jan 01, 2024, 06:15 am

"It is not development but robbery...": Sanjay Raut tears into Central govt

featuredfeatured
Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Dec 14, 2023, 06:14 am

Parliament security breach: Congress to stage protest in Mysore and Bengaluru against BJP MP Pratap Simha

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 24, 2023, 11:39 am

Danish Ali’s use of word Neech for PM is wrong as well: BJP’s Harnath Singh Yadav on Bidhuri remark row

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App