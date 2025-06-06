Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Dist Head Arrested

Haridwar: Anamika Sharma, ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Haridwar District President is arrested for making her daughter be forcibly active in sex business despite her reluctance towards it.

She has since been suspended from the BJP.

Ranipur Police have arrested her from Yog Hotel near Shiv statue. The arrested woman has deep connections with many big prominent leaders of the BJP.

As soon as she was arrested, big leaders of the BJP began exerting pressure on the police to release her. They wanted the police to not register any case.

To save from all kinds of obvious negative fall out of the post-arrest of the woman's arrest, the local BJP leaders are obviously exerting pressure.

The said leader's 13-year-old daughter has charged her mother of forcing her to do sex with the friend of her boy friend. The suspended BJP leader used to stay away from her husband. Her daughter stays with her father.

Since some last few days, the daughter used to be gloomy, glum, mum, silent. On being asked by her father about its reason for that, the daughter said that her mother has sexually used her, sexually abused her, sexually put her with her mother's boy friend Sumit Patwal and many others.

After hearing this, the daughter's father apprised the police of the whole matter. After finding the initial reports right, police have arrested the lady. Police have also arrested Sumit Patwal. It be mentioned here the big leaders continue to pressurise the police to "free" the arrested persons.

But the police refused. They are on the frantic lookout for the other people involved in sexploitation of the girl.

Anamika Sharma is alleged to be in good contact with big leaders of the BJP and via them was going up the ladder of importance.

Anamika Sharma has been an ABVP member, used to study in degree college when she entered politics...Rest, history as pursued by her. Now, exposed.