Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's 'Arrogance' Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on B R Ambedkar and said that BJP has become "arrogant" and doesn't consider anyone anything.

Responding to Union Minister Amit Shah's statement in Rajya Sabha, the Former Delhi CM said that Ambedkar is "no less than a God" for every child in the country.

"See how Amit Shah is making fun of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Parliament. These BJP people have become so arrogant that they don't consider anyone as anything. Yes, Amit Shah ji. Baba Saheb is no less than God for every child of this country," Kejriwal wrote on social media platform X.

"I don't know about heaven after death, but if Baba Saheb's constitution was not there, you people would not have allowed the oppressed, downtrodden, poor and Dalits to live on this earth," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal asserted that India will "not tolerate" Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.



This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Additionally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised BJP's stating that they have "no respect" for BR Ambedkar.

"The Union HM spoke about Dr BR Ambedkar in a very disparaging manner. It only shows that deep inside they have no respect for Dr Ambedkar's position or the issues that he was raising during his lifetime," Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said that Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha exposed the "historical and indefensible sins" of Congress party against the constitution.

"The speech yesterday exposed the historical and indefensible sins the Congress Party had committed against the Constitution and also showed a mirror that when entrusted with the responsibility how the Congress Party has abused its power in sharp contrast to the bjp. Whenever the BJP has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the Constitution, it has served towards uplifting the marginalized section," Kesavan said.

INDIA bloc carried out protests at the Parliament premises over Shah's remark, leading to the adjournment of both houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - till 2:00 PM today. (ANI)