logo

Amit Shah Ambedkar remark

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 18, 2024, 08:55 AM

Baba Saheb Like God: Congress MP Kumari Selja Slams Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 18, 2024, 06:57 AM

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's 'Arrogance' Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar