Congress Slams Centre Over Rahul Gandhi Case, Calls Out Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on Saturday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for transferring the cases involving Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying that it was done to divert attention from the insult Amit Shah has done to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

Thakur claimed that the person who got hurt was himself saying that Rahul Gandhi was standing in front and someone pushed him from behind. So who is the case against?

Speaking to ANI, former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur said, "This is very sad. This kind of action is being taken only and only to create publicity in the media. Bring out the CCTV footage, everything will be clear. The person who got hurt is himself saying that Rahul Gandhi was standing in front and someone pushed him from behind. So who is the case against?"

"The BJP people must have been behind the leader and they pushed him. The truth is that this kind of action is being taken to divert attention from the insult Amit Shah has done to Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for transferring the cases involving Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying, "The PM Modi Government can give this case to ED and FBI because they can do anything, they file fake cases."

On Thursday, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged he was pushed.

Following the incident, BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises. (ANI)