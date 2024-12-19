Kejriwal Slams Amit Shah’s Ambedkar Remark, Urges Bihar & AP CMs to Reflect

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote letters to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to consider the impact of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegedly controversial statement about former Minister of Law and Justice, BR Ambedkar.

Kejriwal's letters followed Shah's remarks made on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha, which, according to the AAP leader, insulted the legacy of Ambedkar.

In his letter to Kumar and Naidu, Kejriwal expressed his concern over the Home Minister's statement in Parliament, where Shah reportedly said, "Chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days." Kejriwal stated that Shah's remark "is not only disrespectful but also reveals the BJP's perspective toward Babasaheb and our Constitution."

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was honoured with a 'Doctor of Laws' degree by Columbia University, he authored the Indian Constitution, and he championed equal rights for the most marginalised sections of society. How did the BJP have the audacity to make such a comment about him?" the former Delhi CM questioned in his letter to the Andhra and Bihar CMs.

"This has hurt the sentiments of millions of people across the country," Kejriwal wrote, adding that instead of apologising, Amit Shah defended his statement. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly supported Shah's remark, which, according to Kejriwal, made the situation even worse.

Kejriwal warned that people who admire Ambedkar are increasingly feeling they cannot support the BJP. He urged Naidu to consider the matter carefully, stating, "Babasaheb is not just a leader, he is the soul of this country. After this statement by the BJP, people expect you to deeply reflect on this issue as well."

Meanwhile, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, held a protest on Thursday at the Parliament premises. They demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

Several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav, were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against Shah's remarks.

The MPs marched to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This protest followed Shah's earlier statement, in which he lashed out at the Congress party, claiming that taking Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion."

The Union Minister in the upper house said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives." (ANI)