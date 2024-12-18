Baba Saheb Like God: Congress MP Kumari Selja Slams Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remark

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc leaders have latched on to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar turning it into a full blown controversy. Congress MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday said that BR Ambedkar is "no less than a God."

Speaking to ANI, Selja slammed Amit Shah and said, "Constitution is the 'granth' of the country. If Constitution is the 'granth', Baba Saheb is no less than God. Such comments of a petty mindset for Baba Saheb, is an insult to Baba Saheb, to the country, to the people of the country and our Constitution."

Additionally, NCP-SCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad said that referring to Ambekar is "passion, not fashion."

"This is passion, not fashion... Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar pulled us out of hell... They do not have love towards Babasaheb Ambedkar, they wanted to bring Manusmriti and it would have come had Babasaheb Ambedkar not been there," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned Amit Shah's remark on Ambedkar.

"We condemn the statement by Union HM Amit Shah. His body language shows his mentality towards Baba Saheb Ambedkar. From the very beginning, the only work of people of BJP and RSS is to abuse leaders like Nehru ji, Ambedkar ji...Baba Saheb Ambedkar is our fashion, passion, motivation and inspiration," Yadav said.

This came after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that Amit Shah had exposed Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," PM Modi said. (ANI)