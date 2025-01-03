AAP's Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP of Electoral Scam Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the party of deleting the names of voters from the voters list for the Delhi Assembly polls and said that the BJP wants to win the election through an "electoral scam."

"BJP is running a campaign for the deletion of names of voters in the assembly constituency of Arvind Kejriwal. This is a scam," he said.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP, addressing some voters in the New Delhi assembly constituency, claimed that this effort targets people who have been living in the area for years and further stated, "If they can get their names deleted from the list, they can do anything with them."

"I want you to check this (Voters List) to see how the BJP is intentionally running a campaign for the deletion of votes in Arvind Kejriwal's assembly constituency (New Delhi)--of those people who are living here for years...The Election Commission should take cognisance of it and an investigation must be done," Singh added.

Singh further stated that the party has raised concerns with the Election Commission about the issue and demanded an investigation into the matter.

"We have continuously complained about it in the Election Commission. BJP wants to win the election through an electoral scam," he said.

Earlier on Monday, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voters in Delhi, specifically in the Shadara constituency, where she claims BJP leader Vishal Bharadwaj submitted applications for the deletion of voters' names.

Kakkar further alleged that BJP leader Parvesh Sharma distributed money for votes in the New Delhi constituency and submitted conflicting applications to the Election Commission for voter deletions and additions.

"BJP wants to cut the votes of the many Purvanchalis living in Delhi. One Vishal Bharadwaj of BJP gave applications for the deletion of voters' names in the Shadara constituency. When we raised our voices against it, then he stopped it," Kakkar said.

"In the New Delhi constituency, BJP leader Parvesh Sharma did the work of distributing money for votes. A BJP leader put an application in ECI for deletion of voters' names. There was another application to add names of voters. BJP is rattled," she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Thursday accused the AAP of rigging the elections by double voting.

He stated that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. He further requested that the Election Commission and Delhi Police must take cognisance of such instances.

The Delhi BJP President further slammed AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he does not intend to address major issues, which include dirty water, broken roads, etc.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025, the battle between the AAP and BJP has become intense, with these two parties levelling allegations against each other. (ANI)