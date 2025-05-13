Renowned car racer latest victim of Pakistan's 'kill and dump' policy in Balochistan

Quetta, May 13 (IANS) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has severely condemned the latest extrajudicial killing of renowned car racer Tariq Baloch in Balochistan, stating that his murder is part of a broader, systematic State policy that relies on enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions to suppress the Baloch identity and dissent.

Son of Ibraheem Kalamati, a renowned car racer from Jiwani, District Gwadar, Tariq Baloch was forcibly abducted from his guesthouse on the night of May 11 by the so-called Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). Less than 24 hours later, on early morning of May 12, his lifeless body was found dumped in Palliri, Jewani, Balochistan.

"Tariq was a widely admired sports figure known across Pakistan and Iran for his motor racing accomplishments. His abduction and extrajudicial killing underline the brutal reality in Balochistan: no profession, reputation, or apolitical status offers protection under the state’s ongoing campaign of violence," the BYC stated.

Earlier in February, Tariq and his brother Salman were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD). Both were released after no charges or evidence could justify their arrest.

"This time, however, Tariq did not return alive... The 'kill and dump' tactic has become a method of silencing not only political activists, but also students, workers, teachers, and public figures, anyone seen as Baloch is vulnerable. Tariq’s story reflects the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan. The recurrence of such killings, without investigation or accountability, has entrenched a culture of impunity. Meanwhile, affected families continue to face unimaginable grief and fear. Despite repeated appeals, international silence persists," read a statement issued by the BYC.

Balochs across the world, who are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan, have slammed Islamabad for Tariq's killing.

"For every Baloch you murder, many more will rise. And, every generation of ours will choose resistance as its path," Mahrang Baloch said during a rally in Quetta.

The Pakistani government has not indicated any willingness to address the Baloch grievances, which has fuelled growing political alienation.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLAs) on May 11, released a media statement titled 'A New Order has Become Inevitable in the Region', urging world to recognise Pakistan as the creator of terrorists and a terrorist entity.

It said that the history of Pakistan, currently facing diplomatic isolation for failed military policies, has been written with the patronage of broken promises, back-stabbing and terrorism.

"Pakistan is a breeding ground for global terrorists, is a centre for state-sponsored development of deadly terror groups like LeT, JeM & ISIS. Pakistan's ISI promotes these terror groups for terrorism purposes, a nuclear state with violent ideology. The Baloch nation without any external, military and financial support is able to defeat the world's seventh largest nuclear state. BLA has rendered the enemy helpless on every front. There can never be a lasting peace without the elimination of Pakistan," read the statement.

As part of ongoing 'Operation Herof', the BLA has coordinated 71 attacks at more than 51 locations and claimed key strikes were conducted in Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Zamuran, Tolangi, Kuluki and Nushki areas, where BLA not only targeted Pakistani military and intelligence sites, but also local police stations, mineral transport vehicles and infrastructure along major highways. The group used warfare ranging from ambushes to IED blasts and sniper fire for targeted killings of Pakistani troops, and seizure of security posts.

"It is time for the world to recognise Pakistan, creator of terrorists and as a terrorist entity. The control of nuclear weapons by a fanatical Pakistani army is a ticking time bomb, not only for the region but for global security... BLA and Baloch nation will continue its struggle for liberation and exterminate Pakistan and liberate the motherland. The more time it takes to liberate Balochistan, there will be more bloodshed, terrorism and instability, which the world will endure. BLA will be the guarantor for an independent, peaceful & progressive Balochistan and guarantee the end of terrorism," stated Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesperson for the BLA.

--IANS

int/scor/as