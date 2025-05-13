Lara Dutta marks 25 years of winning Miss Universe with a puja

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) It has been 25 years since Lara Dutta brought home the Miss Universe crown. However, May 12 holds a lot of memories for the diva as it happens to be her father's birthday.

Lara decided the mark the day with a puja ceremony with her parents. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of sneak peeks from the puja, along with some throwback images from the pageant.

Thanking everyone for the love she has received over the years, Lara also penned a heartfelt note saying, "Yesterday was a day of roller coaster emotions….. the 12th of May…….. a significant day in my life! Not just my Dad's birthday, but also the day I won Miss Universe 25 years ago!. Time certainly flies!!! Marked the day yesterday with a puja to celebrate my father’s life…… knowing full well how fleeting and fragile life is, it’s important to acknowledge and be grateful for the gifts the universe bestows upon us.. Thank you for the love and for your companionship over the last 25 years!"

Back in 2000, Lara created history by becoming the second Indian to win the Miss Universe, after Sushmita Sen, who bagged the title in 1994.

After this, Lara went on to become a part of several Bollywood projects, including "Masti" (2004), "No Entry" (2005), "Bhagam Bhag" (2006), "Partner" (2007), "Housefull" (2010), and "Chalo Dilli" (2011), among others.

On the work front, Lara has been roped in for the highly-awaited drama, “Welcome to the Jungle”. The sequel will mark her reunion with Akshay Kumar after the 2021 drama “Bell Bottom.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the project boasts an ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor, along with others.

