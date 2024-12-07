They've made their intentions clear Kejriwal cautions voters against BJP as poster row intensifies

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the poster row in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections next year, and claimed that all the work done in the last 10 years will be stopped if BJP comes to power.

The former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that if BJP comes to power, Delhi will again undergo long power cuts, exorbitant electricity bills and all benefits such as free bus rides for women will be stopped. He also said that the condition of government schools and mohalla clinics will be ruined.

This comes after BJP put up posters 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' (Won't tolerate anymore, will bring change) outside the BJP office in Delhi, attacking the AAP government.

In a post on X, Kejriwal stated, "Today BJP has given the slogan- 'Badal ke rahenge'."

"What was feared has happened. I had already said that if they are voted to power, they will stop all the work that the Aam Aadmi Party government has done in ten years in collaboration with the people of Delhi," he said.

"Today, they have officially announced that they will change everything. That means electricity will be cut off for 24 hours, then long power cuts will start, free electricity will stop, electricity bills of thousands of rupees will start coming every month, free bus travel for women will stop, all government schools will be ruined again, all mohalla clinics will be closed, free medicines and treatment available in all government hospitals will stop," Kejriwal added.

The AAP supremo also cautioned voters to exercise their right "carefully" in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"Vote very carefully. They have made their intentions clear," he said.

Earlier in the day, after the posters were put outside BJP office, party's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the slogan represented the "voice of the people," expressing their desire to remove the "corrupt government" from power.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "The slogan 'Ab Nahi Toh Toh Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' is the voice of the people of Delhi. When we asked for suggestions from the people for the BJP's Sankalp Patra, people said that they wanted to remove the corrupt Delhi government from power...The people of Delhi are fed up with broken roads, dirty water, and corruption. The people want the development of Delhi...Delhi will move ahead on the path of development when the BJP's double-engine government is formed in Delhi.."

Earlier, on Friday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from the voter lists ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

The former CM alleged that the BJP had submitted an application to Election Commission of India to cut votes of 11,000 people, citing that either these people have shifted or passed away. Kejriwal added that AAP randomly checked 500 people from the list and found that 372 people are still living there.

"BJP has given application to cut votes in their letterhead. They had already given applications to cut votes of 11,000 people, in the last 1-1.5 months and that process is underway. In applications, it is said that these 11,018 people have either shifted or passed away. For us, to check all these 11,000 applications so we checked 500 randomly. Among these 500, 372 were found to be staying there only (at their address). They haven't shifted anywhere," he said.

Kejriwal claimed that most of the voters in the list are AAP voters.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.

(ANI)