Sandeep Dikshit Accuses Kejriwal of Taking Credit for Congress-Led Delhi Developments Ahead of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has taken credit for the works carried out by previous Congress governments in Delhi. He also accused Kejriwal of collaborating with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in previous elections against Congress.

"He (Kejriwal) has done a huge farziwada (scam) in Delhi. Was the liquor scam saving the country? Aiyaashi ke mahal main rehna desh bachana tha? Was it saving the country when you fought with the BJP to defeat Congress everywhere? He took credit for the works done by Congress (in Delhi)," Dikshit, who is the Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, told ANI.

He further said that former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal doesn't have the "courage" to answer a single question. The Congress leader added that Kejriwal will go to jail as soon as he loses elections.

"Kejriwal doesn't have the courage to answer even one question which is being asked of him. The day he loses the election, he will go to jail. Congress is contesting to win and the party will win," Dikshit said.

Dikshit is contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from the New Delhi constituency against Kejriwal and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of the BJP.

Earlier, Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader's fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister's fight is to "save the country."

Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi "abused him a lot" added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," said the post by Kejriwal.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, both the Congress and AAP, also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, have been trading attacks against each other.

Earlier, in a public address in Delhi's Seelampur, Gandhi criticised both the BJP and AAP, saying what has Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal done towards combating inflation and helping the poor.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)