Priyanka Kakkar Slams BJP for Fake Allegations Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: With Delhi assembly polls barely 15 days away, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday hit out at BJP, alleging the party of levying 'fake' allegations on her party.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said Delhi had an honest government.

" It is BJP's nature to levy fake allegations and run away...we speak about work. In Delhi, there is an honest government because of which inflation is the lowest in Delhi, the highest per capita income and the lowest unemployment," Kakkar told ANI.

"People get free electricity, water and free bus travel for women on buses, and after this also, there is a revenue surplus budget. BJP has 20 states with them; they can't even provide 24/7 electricity to any state, let alone free electricity," she added.

70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes is on February 8.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near.

He accused Kejriwal of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas. He said that these people are "adharmi" and only remember temples when elections are nearing.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted Shri Ramcharitmanas and has tried to insult the Sanatana, this is not the first time. These people are Adharmi. I don't know what his Nani (grandmother) recited to him, but he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that the Ram Temple should not be built. Now that the elections are coming up, he is remembering Ram Temple and all the other temples," Sachdeva told ANI.

Sachdeva on Tuesday morning offered prayers at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, located in Connaught Place. He was seen offering prayers and wearing a sacred chunni (cloth) around his neck with 'Ram naam.'. (ANI)