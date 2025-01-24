Praveen Khandelwal Takes Jibe at Sanjay Singh Over Delhi Elections, Slams AAP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday morning took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, saying that the people of Delhi have decided to elect Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) double-engine government.

"Sanjay Singh's statement clearly shows his restlessness and disappointment as he can see that the people of Delhi have decided to form BJP's double-engine government. This is the reason they are rattled and talking baselessly. On February 8, everything will become clear," Khandelwal told ANI.

His reaction came after Singh came down heavily on the BJP, saying that no matter how hard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath try, the BJP will be "wiped out" in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "No matter how hard UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi try or they could even call US President Donald Trump to campaign, BJP will be wiped out in the Delhi elections."

Reacting to the statement made by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Khandelwal said that the people of Delhi will decide who will win or lose. "It must be understood what the law and people say. Only talking doesn't do anything," he added.

Owaisi on Thursday said that if Arvind Kejriwal can get bail and contest elections, then AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman can also contest and win elections from inside the jail. The AIMIM chief remarked this while he was campaigning for the party's candidate from Ohkla assembly constituency, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, who has been in jail for his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi said - "If Arvind Kejriwal can get bail in this country and contest elections after six months, then we will make Shifa win from inside the jail."

Moreover, the AIMIM chief gave an example of George Fernandez to draw a parallel with party candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman, saying that if Fernandez can win the elections while being in Bihar's jail for 'Baroda Dynamite case', Shifa will also win the Okhla elections while being in jail and will become MLA.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)