Asaduddin Owaisi
J·Sep 02, 2024, 04:17 am
AIMIM Chief calls for nationwide protest against Waqf Ammendment Bill
J·Aug 09, 2024, 11:42 am
Waqf Amendment Bill: 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted; Asaduddin Owaisi, Imran Masood included
J·Aug 08, 2024, 01:52 pm
"Not in favour of Waqf Board but instead trying to finish it off": Owaisi targets Centre on Waqf (Amendment) Bill
J·Jul 27, 2024, 02:07 pm
"Kanwar Yatra directive to display names of owners outside eateries remembers of Hitler's Germany": Asaduddin Owaisi
J·Jun 28, 2024, 07:14 am
INDIA bloc leaders target PM Modi over Delhi T1 Airport canopy collapse incident
J·May 11, 2024, 02:39 pm
BJP's Madhavi Latha challenges Asaduddin Owaisi in his bastion
J·May 03, 2024, 02:09 pm
"In today's India, Muslims are in similar situation to that of Jews during Hitler's era": Asaduddin Owaisi
J·Jan 29, 2024, 06:53 am
Why Melting?
J·May 29, 2023, 12:22 am
'Why Bring This Angle?' Asaduddin Owaisi On RJD's 'Coffin' Tweet
J·May 01, 2023, 10:39 pm
Apt TwoSome
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Owaisi Compares Killers Of Gangster Atiq Ahmed With Godse
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Owaisi takes a dig at Sitharaman for Pakistan as benchmark
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi Will Disappear From Rajasthan After Polls: Pilot
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC denies bail to two defendants in the UP attack on Owaisi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India Needs Weak PM And 'Khichdi' Govt, Says Owaisi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Celebrate Sept 17 As National Integration Day, Not Telangana Liberation Day: Owaisi
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.