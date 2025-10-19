Bihar elections: Owaisi’s AIMIM releases list of 25 candidates, fields two Hindus

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) With politicking heading towards its peak for the Bihar Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released a list of 25 candidates on Sunday. However, what has caught the attention of voters as well as poll watchers is the party's announcement of two Hindu candidates.

The party took to its social media handle, X, and shared the list of candidates contesting from 25 constituencies and vowed to become the "voice of the weakest and most neglected population" of the state.

AIMIM, which found considerable success in the Seemanchal region in the last elections, banking primarily on the Muslim vote bank, has fielded two Hindus this time.

According to the list, AIMIM state president Akhtarul Iman will contest from Amour, while two Hindu nominees, Rana Ranjit Singh and Manoj Kumar Das, have been fielded from Dhaka and Sikandra seats respectively.

Among other names, Adil Hasan has been nominated from Balrampur, Shamimul Haq from Narkatia, and Anas Salam from Gopalganj.

The party has nominated Murshid Alam from Jokihat, Tausif Alam from Bahadurganj, Ghulam Hasnain from Thakurganj, Advocate Shams Aagaz from Kishanganj, Ghulam Sarwar from Baisi, Shan-e-Ali Khan from Sherghati, Mohammad Ismail from Nathnagar, Mohammad Kaifi from Siwan, Anisur Rahman from Keoti, Faisal Rahman from Jale, Manoj Kumar Das from Sikandra, and Dr Munazir Hasan from Munger.

The party further nominated Naseema Khatoon from Nawada, Rashid Khalil Ansari from Madhubani, Mohammad Jalal from Darbhanga Rural, Akhtar Shahanshah from Gaurabauram, Shahnawaz Alam from Kasba, Mohammad Manzoor Alam from Araria, Mohammad Matiur Rahman Shershahabadi from Barari, and Sarwar Alam from Kochadhaman.

Notably, the AIMIM has entered the Bihar elections in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party and Janata Party.

AIMIM's Bihar president, Akhtarul Iman, said that three parties have always been the voice of Dalits, minorities, the oppressed, the backward and the deprived, and will continue to vigorously fight for their rights.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

--IANS

mr/dpb