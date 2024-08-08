AIMIM

Aug 08, 2024, 01:52 PM

"Not in favour of Waqf Board but instead trying to finish it off": Owaisi targets Centre on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

May 03, 2024, 02:09 PM

"In today's India, Muslims are in similar situation to that of Jews during Hitler's era": Asaduddin Owaisi

Uttar Pradesh
Nov 27, 2023, 02:57 PM

Telangana Assembly Polls: AIMIM Is 'Fevicol' Between Congress And BRS, Says UP CM Yogi

Aug 25, 2023, 12:19 PM

Modi government capitulated before China, says Owaisi

Uttarakhand
Jun 12, 2023, 02:48 PM

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Demands Ban On June 15 Mahapanchayat In Uttarakhand

May 29, 2023, 12:22 AM

'Why Bring This Angle?' Asaduddin Owaisi On RJD's 'Coffin' Tweet

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Owaisi Compares Killers Of Gangster Atiq Ahmed With Godse

Telangana
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Owaisi takes a dig at Sitharaman for Pakistan as benchmark

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

AIMIM Leader Booked For Offering Namaz At Public Place

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Varanasi Court Issues Notices To Akhilesh, Owaisi On Gyanvapi Remark

Uttarakhand
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

AIMIM Prez Owaisi Seeks Regularisation Of People's Homes In Uttarkhand's Haldwani

Telangana
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

AIMIM's Undiminished Sway Over Hyderabad Makes It Irreplaceable In T'gana

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

India Needs Weak PM And 'Khichdi' Govt, Says Owaisi

Telangana
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Celebrate Sept 17 As National Integration Day, Not Telangana Liberation Day: Owaisi

Uttar Pradesh
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

AIMIM to contest UP municipal polls

Telangana
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Owaisi brothers hoist Tricolour in Hyderabad

