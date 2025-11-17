Saudi bus accident: Telangana announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (ANS) The Telangana government has decided to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 45 Umrah pilgrims from the state who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday.

It was also decided to send a delegation of government representatives, headed by Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, to Saudi Arabia. The delegation will also include an MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a senior official of the minorities welfare department.

According to an official statement, the Cabinet also decided that the last rites of those who died in the accident be performed as per their religious traditions in Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet also decided to make arrangements to send at least two members from the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia.

The Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar told media persons that, as per the information received, one pilgrim, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He said a group of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad had left for Jeddah on November 9 and were scheduled to return on November 23.

After performing ‘Umrah’ (mini pilgrimage) in Mecca, the pilgrims left for Medina on Sunday night. When the bus was about 25 km away from Medina, it caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker.

“Four pilgrims had stayed back in Mecca while four others left for Medina in a car. The bus was carrying 46 pilgrims,” he said.

The pilgrims were mostly from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

The victims include 17 males, 18 females and 10 children.

Minister for minorities welfare Mohammed Azharuddin said a control room has been opened at Haj House to provide information to families of the victims.

Azharuddin said the bodies were charred beyond recognition. A DNA test is also likely to be conducted to identify the victims.

He said he spoke to the Indian Consul General, who told him arrangements would be made for the burial of the deceased in Saudi Arabia.

--IANS

ms/uk