Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches BJP Membership Drive, Highlights People-Centric Party Approach

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a gathering in Nagpur on Sunday as he launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) registration campaign for the membership drive.

Addressing the gathering the CM said that BJP was the only party owned by the people.

"Except BJP and the Communist party all other parties are privately owned parties. Now BJP is the only party which is owned by the people. BJP is a party which runs democratically from bottom to top. It is only in the BJP that a tea seller can become the Prime Minister of the country," the CM said.

Taking to social media X, Fadnavis wrote in a post that the membership drive was started in one lakh booths simultaneously from Sunday.

"We have started the membership drive in one lakh booths simultaneously from today," the post read.

Further, the CM wrote that 25,000 people had enrolled in the drive in barely two hours in the morning and the party aimed to enrol seven lakh people in Nagpur.

"We have enrolled 25,000 people as members in just 2 hours in the morning. Our target is to enrol 7 lakh people as members in the entire Nagpur city," the post further read.

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitish Rane also took to social media X and said that the Sanghatan Parv membership in Maharashtra received a good response from the state.

"The Sanghtan Parv membership registration campaign undertaken by BJP Maharashtra Pradesh is receiving a good response from across the state. Many youth are joining our BJP party," the post read.

Further, he wrote that he visited the program with activists and appealed to people to join the party.

"A Sanghtan Parv membership registration campaign program was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Banjali in Kankavali taluka. I visited this program and interacted directly with the activists and the public. They appealed to join the BJP party by giving a missed call to the number 88 00 00 2024. Join us too," the post read.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth. (ANI)