Kejriwal Accuses Congress of Collaborating with BJP Ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing the party of "collaborating" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure AAP's defeat in the polls.

"Congress is not contesting elections in Delhi to win, but they are collaborating with the BJP so that AAP loses," Kejriwal said in a video address.

Referring to his recent meeting with Congress supporters, the former Delhi Chief Minister claimed that Congress lost the Haryana elections despite having a strong chance of winning, due to internal conflicts within the party. "A few days ago, some people came to meet me, who were supporters of Congress since inception. Even though they said they would vote for Congress, they were also disappointed. They told me that Congress leaders are involved in infighting. They lost the Haryana elections that were in their corner," Kejriwal said.

Appealing to Congress supporters to vote for AAP, he argued that Congress leaders never speak against BJP leaders but constantly slam AAP, and added that if the BJP comes to power, they will discontinue the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi.

"They told me that Congress leaders don't say a word against BJP leaders, but they are only busy criticising AAP. I told them that I had worked for them as well and not only for AAP. I told them I provided free electricity and made government schools better. I told them if they vote for Congress, the BJP will form the government (in Delhi). They will shut mohalla clinics, and free bus services for women. I appeal to every Congress supporter that if they vote for Congress, the BJP will benefit. If BJP comes to power, you will not get any facilities provided by our government,"

Kejriwal's appeal comes amid the ongoing controversy over the Yamuna water issue. He criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) after it rejected his explanation regarding his claim that the Yamuna was "poisoned".

The AAP national convenor accused the Election Commission of playing politics by sending him a notice, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar "wants a job post-retirement."

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Kejriwal responded to the ECI regarding his "poisoned water" remarks, in which he accused the BJP-led Haryana government of "poisoning" the Yamuna water flowing into Delhi. He stated that his comments were made in "furtherance of an imperative public duty."

In his letter, Kejriwal stated that the concerns raised should not be interpreted as an offence, as it would set a dangerous precedent, undermining state accountability.

The Delhi polls are scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)