Musk’s affordable internet service Starlink inches closer to India launch

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk's affordable internet service Starlink has come closer to its India launch, after it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The initial approval was granted after Starlink agreed to comply with the new national security guidelines for satcom operators.

The Department had announced 29 additional requirements, including mandatory interception and monitoring mechanisms, use of local data centres, location tracking for mobile user terminals, localisation mandates, among others, for existing and potential satcom licensees.

Starlink now needs approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and has already submitted necessary documents, before the spectrum is allocated to the satellite-based internet service, according to reports.

Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with top executives of Starlink to discuss the company’s investment plans for the country.

"Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal posted on X after the meeting.

The meeting came against the backdrop of domestic telecom majors such as Airtel being in touch with the US company for the possible launch of satellite telecom services in India. Vodafone Idea has also said that it is in talks with Starlink to provide satellite communication services in India.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also stated that India needs satellite internet, especially in its rural areas.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company founded by Musk. Starlink is a satellite internet service that aims to provide high-speed internet access to users worldwide. SpaceX is the first private company to have delivered astronauts to and from the International Space Station, It has also completed an all-civilian crew mission to orbit.

Meanwhile, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

—IANS

na/