Abhay Deol celebrates ‘no filter’ day as the ‘light is just right’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Abhay Deol is appreciating a naturally perfect moment where the lighting is so beautiful that no filter is needed to enhance his picture.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie in natural light. He looks dapper wearing a white shirt with a black collar and smiling slightly at the camera.

The soft natural light enhances the overall picture perfectly aligning with his caption: "When the light is just right, no filter needed."

In March, Abhay’s “Road, Movie” completed 15 years in Hindi cinema and was re-released in cinemas.

Directed by Dev Benegal, the film was about A young man named Vishnu’s journey across the mythic Indian landscape becomes a life-changing odyssey.

“Road, Movie” also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Satish Kaushik. It premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival and opened the section Generation 14plus at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2010.

Abhay had then written in the caption section: “A film I made in the early years of my career. Just like my character in the film, I was also searching for something new, something different, something unfamiliar and exciting.”

He mentioned that the film “defied the mainstream narrative today as much as it did 15 years ago.”

His latest "Bun Tikki" had its global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. The coming-of-age drama, helmed by director Faraz Arif Ansari, also stars Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh, is a heart-warming tale of family, love and identity.

“Bun Tikki” follows the journey of seven–year–old Shanu and his single father, Sidhant. Shanu grapples with self-discovery amid societal challenges, while Sidhant navigates grief and societal pressures as a single parent trying to understand his child.

