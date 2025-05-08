Yogi Babu shot for 60 days for Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace'!

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Yogi Babu, who will be seen in director Arumuga Kumar's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Ace', shot for over 60 days for the film, sources close to the actor have now disclosed.

The well known comedian and actor, who has carved a niche for himself by acting in over 300 films, is all set to appear in a pivotal role in 'Ace' in which the immensely talented Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead.

Sources say that Yogi Babu, who is widely recognized for his comic timing and screen presence, will be seen in 'Ace' in a refreshing and emotionally layered role.

This will be in stark contrast to his usual cameos or supporting appearances, sources pointed out.

"Yogi Babu plays a crucial character that travels through the storyline and is integral to the narrative. His character is deeply emotional, allowing audiences to see a new and impactful side to his persona," sources said and pointed out that the significance the actor held for this project could be gauged from the fact that he had shot for over 60 days for the film.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, 'Ace' will also feature Rukmini Vasanth, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar. The film has been produced on a lavish scale by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment and is positioned as a commercial action entertainer.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Karan Bahadur Rawat, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the songs and Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Editing for the film has been done by Fenny Oliver, and art direction has been overseen by A.K. Muthu.

Shot entirely in Malaysia, Ace has already garnered immense attention through its title teaser, glimpses, and songs, all of which have received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers.

In January this year, the makers of the film released a glimpse video to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Sethupathi, much to the delight of the actor’s fans.

The glimpse video gave away the fact that Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'Bold Kannan' in this film. The teaser showed Vijay confidently strolling through an airport in Malaysia, while dressed in traditional Tamil attire. The glimpse also showed that the film will have some high-octane action sequences set in bustling commercial spaces. There is a shot of the actor joyfully dancing in celebration in the glimpse video. These scenes hint at a film packed with entertainment, action, and cultural vibrancy.

The film, which has raised huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year.

