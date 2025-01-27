Jitu Patwari Pledges to Protect Constitution Ahead of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Rally

Indore: Ahead of 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally of the Congress party at Indore's Mhow, birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that when it comes to saving the constitution, every member of the Congress party will always be ready to commit to it.

He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) talked about amending the Constitution of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted Babasaheb in parliament as per a conspiracy.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "When it comes to protecting the Constitution, every member of Congress party will always be ready to commit to it. Today, BJP is again raising questions on reservation, about amending the Constitution and Amit Shah ji insulted Ambedkar ji as per a conspiracy. Since they could not cross 400 (seats in Lok Sabha elections), they are taking out their frustration over this and insulting Ambedkar ji in the Parliament."

"I believe that the country will survive only when the constitution is saved and we will protect the constitution. We have fought for the freedom of the nation, our great personalities have sacrificed for independence. Our great leader sacrificed lives for the unity and integrity of the country. We are ready to commit everything for the Indian Constitution and honour of Babasaheb," Patwari added.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also targeted Union Minister Shah and said that if the latter has so much disrespect for Babasaheb then he doesn't deserve to remain on the post.

"The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) insulted BR Ambedkar in Parliament. Babasaheb gave the Constitution and he has become the Home Minister because of that Constitution. If he has so much disrespect for him, I don't think he deserves to remain in this post... the Congress is realizing its inherited duty that be it Mahatma Gandhi or Bhimrao Ambedkar or Our Constitution, we have to fight for it and make people aware so that then can give answer...," Mir told ANI.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said, "The BJP, the ruling dispensation and even the home minister tries to bring down the greatness of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Congress will always be there to ensure that the status, the greatness of Dr BR Ambedkar always remains in the fabric of Indian politics. So we the people of India and the Indian National Congress are also making efforts to ensure that our Constitution is protected. The constitutional values enshrined in the Constitution must be protected and this is again a determined effort from the Congress Party to ensure this..."

Bihar Congress President, Akhilesh Prasad Singh also came to participate in the Congress' rally and said that the government should run according to the Indian Constitution and it has given rights to everyone.

"The government should run according to the Constitution. The Constitution has given rights to everyone... In the last 11 years, the policies have been made for some industrialists...," Singh said.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid also reached to be part of the rally and said that there are a few special occasions when they sit together and discuss the current challenges and seek inspiration for their leaders so that they can go forward.

"Congress is always united but there are a few special occasions when we sit together and discuss the current challenges and seek inspiration for our leaders so that we can go forward. We are concerned about what has happened and what is happening regarding Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar...If we don't give importance to Babasaheb Ambedkar, how will we respect the Constitution? Rahul Gandhi has run a special movement to safeguard the Constitution. So, we are fortunate to have gathered here...," Salman Khurshid said.

Additionally, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that his party is playing a positive role in the Opposition under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and moving forward to safeguard the Constitution.

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress is playing a positive role in the Opposition and moving forward to safeguard the Constitution. The ruling BJP seems to have an issue with the word 'Constitution'. It seems they have an objection over the name of Babasaheb. You heard what the Union HM said in Parliament. So, it is our duty to safeguard Constitutional values. We are going to hold a public rally in Mhow over this," Hooda said.

Congress is holding a massive 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indore's Mhow in which prominent Congress leaders across the country are participating in it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the rally and will address a public gathering on the occasion. (ANI)