Congress Leaders
J·Jul 09, 2024, 11:58 am
"Rahul Gandhi should be slapped...": Karnataka BJP MLA sparks controversy
J·Jul 08, 2024, 11:36 am
Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren-led cabinet in Jharkhand
J·Mar 26, 2024, 02:16 pm
BJP will legally examine derogatory remarks by Cong leader on Kangana Ranaut: Jai Ram Thakur
J·Feb 19, 2024, 07:44 am
Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, others
J·Feb 15, 2024, 03:08 pm
After Ashok, Sanjay To Quit
J·Jan 14, 2024, 11:51 am
We understand your pain, will bring back, peace: Rahul to people of Manipur
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:36 am
"Arrests are made under the law": Congress leader Meira Kumar on Sukhpal Singh Khaira
J·Sep 22, 2023, 03:07 pm
Rahul, Venugopal meet Danish Ali to show solidarity against BJP MP's derogatory remarks
J·Sep 17, 2023, 01:57 am
No certainty if INDIA bloc will hold its first rally in poll-bound MP
J·Sep 16, 2023, 02:01 pm
MVA says ‘vindicated’ as Thackeray govt trumped on jobs, industry
J·Sep 16, 2023, 01:52 pm
CWC begins key meet in Hyderabad to evolve poll strategy
J·Sep 16, 2023, 09:06 am
Top Congress leaders arrive in Hyderabad for CWC meet
J·Sep 11, 2023, 01:49 pm
Two Congress leaders join BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan
J·Sep 01, 2023, 05:49 am
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai to attend third meeting of Opposition bloc INDIA
J·May 23, 2023, 09:56 am
Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab deliberate AAP's demand for support against Centre's ordinance
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Telangana Congress leaders arrested for protesting war room police raid
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.