Rahul, Priyanka condole passing away of veteran Congress leader PP Thankachen

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday night condoled the passing away of veteran Congress leader and four-time legislator P.P. Thankachen who passed away at a private hospital near Kochi.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on his social media account: “Saddened by the passing of former Kerala Congress President Shri P P Thankachan. A dedicated leader, he tirelessly worked for the people of Kerala and strengthened the Congress family with his commitment and humility. My thoughts are with his loved ones in this time of grief."

Likewise Priyanka Gandhi said: "Heartfelt condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Agriculture Minister Shri P.P. Thankachan, a dedicated leader who served the people of Kerala with commitment and passion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

He was 84 and had been under treatment for age-related ailments for the past several weeks. Thankachen, a lawyer by profession, entered public life early and rose steadily through the ranks of the Congress.

At just 26, he became the chairman of his municipality, marking the start of a long political journey.

Over the decades, he went on to hold several key positions in the state, including Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Agriculture Minister in the A.K. Antony cabinet, KPCC President, and Convenor of the Congress-led UDF for 14 years.

He was regarded as one of the party’s most effective troubleshooters during the height of the factional battles between the camps of K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony, though he always remained loyal to Karunakaran.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar extended condolences to Thankachan’s bereaved family.

In a post on X, he said that Thankachan dedicated his life to public service as Speaker, Minister and KPCC President and will be remembered with gratitude.

Former Chief Minister A.K. Antony expressed profound grief, recalling a friendship that spanned six decades.

“Our relations started in the Youth Congress. More than political colleagues, we were thick friends. Even during factional differences, he remained calm and soft-spoken. I have now lost yet another long-time associate,” Antony said.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal described Thankachen’s death as “a huge loss for the party,” noting his experience in handling internal disputes and his ability to carry UDF allies along.

“Whichever post he held, he always placed the party’s interests above his own,” Venugopal said. State Congress President Sunny Joseph remembered him as a mentor.

“When he was KPCC president, I was Kannur district president. He chose politics over a judicial career despite clearing the Munsiff exam. We have lost a guide,” Joseph said.

Thankachen’s wife had predeceased him.

He is survived by three children. The last rites will be held on Saturday at his hometown, Perumbavoor.

