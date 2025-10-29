Semiconductor plant: Assam CM attacks Gaurav Gogoi, Priyank Kharge for opposing project

Guwahati, Oct 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Gaurav Gogoi for their remarks opposing the semiconductor plant that is set to be established in Jagiroad area in the state.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Priyan Kharge have been opposing the establishment of semiconductor plant in Assam by the Tata group asserting that this plant must have gone to Karnataka as Assam lacks sufficient skilled human resources for this industry. I believe that this is a ridiculous thinking and from the statements of Gaurav Gogoi and Priyank Kharge, it is clear that Congress does not want development in Assam."

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Central government has been giving priority to the states which are lagging behind in terms of industrialisation and thank the TATA group for taking the decision to set up the semiconductor plant in Assam instead of a state like Karnataka.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "The big industries in Karnataka are nowadays run by the people from other states. I believe that Assam has enormous talented people for big industries. Gaurav Gogoi and Priyank Kharge have been exposed due to their "anti-Assam" stand and people should not forget their statements."

The Chief Minister also added that bringing the semiconductor industry to Assam was a big thing and the statements of Congress leaders have proved this fact.

"The Karnataka-led Congress government cannot accept that Assam was awarded with a semiconductor plant. Assamese people could not understand how such a big step was taken by the present government and I have not seen any praise for the Chief Minister or the BJP government for achieving this; however, now due to Priyank Khrage and Gaurav Gogoi's remarks, everybody here can understand the importance of the semiconductor plant," CM Sarma said, adding, "I should thank Congress leaders for making people understand about BJP government's achievement in bagging the semiconductor plant."

Earlier, a major political storm has erupted in Assam after Karnataka Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge made controversial remarks questioning the capability and talent of the youth of Assam in the context of India's growing semiconductor industry.

Kharge's comments have triggered widespread outrage across the state, drawing strong condemnation from Chief Minister Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister hit out at Kharge, terming the statement "an insult to the dignity and hard work of Assam's youth".

"Priyank Kharge has exposed himself as a first-class idiot. His comment reflects a deeply prejudiced mindset that looks down upon the youth of Assam. By questioning their education and capability, he has insulted every young professional from our state. The Congress has not condemned his words, which clearly shows how they view the Northeast. We are exploring legal options against him for his divisive and derogatory remark," CM Sarma said.

--IANS

tdr/khz