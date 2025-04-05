BJP Worker’s Suicide in Karnataka: Blames Congress Leaders, Home Minister Promises Action

Kodagu: A Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party, who died by suicide has accused Congress leaders and the state police for his death after an FIR was filed against him.

The Karnataka BJP worker from Madekeri, Vinay Somayya allegedly died by suicide on Friday. In his suicide note, he blamed Congress leaders Tenneera Maheena and MLA AS Ponnanna and also accused the police of harassment.

Karnataka's Home minister, replying to the allegations against Congress party workers, said that the "law is the same for everyone" and that the police would probe the incident.

"The law is the same for everyone. It is the same for AS Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda. The police department will take whatever action is required by law. The incident took place in February. The department has investigated. Let's see what information we get. The police department will check everything and take action," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

Earlier today, Kodagu police detained some protesters who staged a protest over their worker's suicide. Visuals from the Kushalnagar area showed protesters shouting slogans and resisting being taken in the police van.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has demanded an "unbiased" probe into the matter, demanding that the names of the Congress MLAs be mentioned in the FIR. "Our BJP karyakarta died by suicide yesterday. Vinay Somayya was an ardent follower of the BJP. Being a responsible person in the opposing party in the Karnataka state, he was bringing up the issues that Kodagu was facing and the many failings of the sitting MLAs here. He was constantly looking towards ensuring the welfare of people. He got a stay on the FIR and received bail," the BJP MP told reporters.

Saying that they are considering demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter, the BJP MP continued, "Despite that, the Congress party continued to misuse the police personnel...we will continue to fight this. We have asked that all the names mentioned (of Congress leaders) be registered in the FIR as well and the process of law be followed. Once the FIR is registered, we will certainly be considering options. We will consider the CBI, which is unbiased and free." (ANI)