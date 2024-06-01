Karnataka news
J·Jun 01, 2024, 10:14 am
Break silence, assure justice to victims: Congress to PM Modi after Prajwal Revanna's arrest
J·May 29, 2024, 06:53 am
Two held for distributing videos of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of women
J·May 29, 2024, 06:45 am
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on May 31 midnight
J·May 20, 2024, 12:48 pm
JDS leader H D Revanna granted bail in sexual assault case
J·May 02, 2024, 02:48 pm
Karnataka: Huts catch fire after cylinder blast in Yadgir
J·Jan 30, 2024, 07:29 am
Karnataka: Panchayat Development Officer Faces Suspension Over Hanuma Dhwaja Dispute
J·Dec 20, 2023, 09:04 am
13-year-old girl in K'taka dies of heart attack
J·Sep 07, 2023, 07:56 am
Bus rams into group of students in K'taka, one dead & four serious
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Protest against Quran recitation in K'taka dist; Hindu activists lathi-charged
