Karnataka CM Promises Action Against Assailants in Suhas Shetty Murder Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday assured immediate action against the assailants in the rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty murder case.

"The deceased was a rowdy-sheeter. Immediate action will be taken against the assailants," said Karnataka CM

A rowdy sheeter named Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a four-wheeler and a pickup vehicle. The assailants, numbering five to six, attacked Suhash Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to the AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, as per the Mangaluru City Police.

Amid the tension, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has swiftly imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Crpc), 2023. The order took effect at 6:00 AM on Friday and will remain in force until 6:00 AM on May 6, 2025.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that four separate teams have been formed to track down the suspects in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed deep shock and sorrow over the murder of Suhas Shetty, while also condemning the recent mob-lynching of Ashraf in Mangalore district.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked by his murder... Three days ago, Ashraf was mob-lynched, which is also an unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to both families on behalf of my government... These incidents have happened in Mangalore district in the past too, not just under our government but also the BJP government... It is the government's responsibility to provide justice without discrimination. Those trying to discriminate in this matter, please don't do this... It is not okay to use this incident for political growth...," he said. (ANI)