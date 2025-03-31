BJP to stage state-wide protests against Karnataka govt over price hike

Bengaluru: The BJP will stage a series of protests against the Congress government in Karnataka over price rise starting from April 2, said the party's State president BY Vijayendra.

"Price rise is the only guarantee that the common man has got from the ruling Congress government in the state...The common man is affected and fed up with this price hike," Vijayendra told reporters here.

"On the 2nd of April, the BJP will stage a protest in the state against the price hike...On the 5th of April, in all district and Taluq offices, the BJP will stage a protest... On the 7th of April, we will take out 'Jan akrosh yatra' from Mysore... All the leaders of the party will participate in this yatra," he added.

Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah government of appeasing the Muslim community even as it "ignores" SC and ST communities.

"The Siddaramaiah government, which pronounced the budget, hasn't given a separate budget to the Muslim community, but they have given everything... Siddaramaiah, in the name of Ahinda, says everything but ignores all the Hindu communities... Siddaramaiah has done an injustice to the SC and ST communities," Vijayendra said.

When asked about the delimitation row, he said, "If the CM of Tamil Nadu has so much love for the people of Karnataka, tell him to come forward and resolve the issue of Cauvery river water... Then we will say anything else."

On March 22, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue. The meeting was joined by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders.

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders. (ANI)