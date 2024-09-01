BJP protest

John Doe
·Sep 01, 2024, 12:34 pm

West Bengal: Minor girl molested at Howrah Government Hospital; accused arrested

West Bengal
John Doe
·Aug 22, 2024, 10:43 am

Kolkata rape and murder case: "We are protesting to ensure safety of Bengal people," BJP leader Agnimitra Paul slams CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal
John Doe
·Aug 10, 2024, 05:30 am

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI enquiry into the RG Kar Medical College death case

Karnataka
John Doe
·Jul 09, 2024, 11:58 am

"Rahul Gandhi should be slapped...": Karnataka BJP MLA sparks controversy

Tamil Nadu
John Doe
·Jun 22, 2024, 01:11 pm

Tamil Nadu: BJP workers stage protest over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, detained

Delhi
John Doe
·Jun 22, 2024, 12:52 pm

Delhi Police uses water cannon on BJP workers protesting against water shortage

Delhi
John Doe
·May 31, 2024, 06:31 am

Kejriwal appeals for Centre's help on Water crisis, citizens face brunt of water scarcity

Delhi
John Doe
·Mar 22, 2024, 11:20 am

Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after arrest: "Even if I'm inside jail, my life dedicated to nation"

Karnataka
John Doe
·Mar 13, 2024, 07:16 am

Karnataka government bans use of potable water for other purposes

West Bengal
John Doe
·Feb 20, 2024, 01:57 pm

"There will be light at end of tunnel": West Bengal Governor on Sandeshkhali unrest

West Bengal
John Doe
·Feb 14, 2024, 11:48 am

Sandeshkhali: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar injured; admitted to hospital

John Doe
·Feb 07, 2024, 06:42 am

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar arrive at Jantar Mantar to participate in tax devolution protest against Centre

Karnataka
John Doe
·Jan 30, 2024, 07:29 am

Karnataka: Panchayat Development Officer Faces Suspension Over Hanuma Dhwaja Dispute

John Doe
·Dec 11, 2023, 06:00 am

"Why are Rahul, Sonia Gandhi silent": JP Nadda slams Congress over Cash recoveries from its MP Dheeraj Sahu

Delhi
John Doe
·Oct 04, 2023, 09:51 am

Delhi Police detains BJP workers protesting outside AAP office

Delhi
John Doe
·Oct 04, 2023, 09:34 am

"Nothing will be found at his residence," Arvind Kejriwal reacts to ED's raid on Sanjay Singh

