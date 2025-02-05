BJP Protests Alleged Bogus Voting in Seelampur During Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held protests in the Seelampur Assembly constituency in Delhi on Wednesday, alleging incidents of bogus voting as voters lined up to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP candidate from the Seelampur Assembly constituency, Anil Gaur said, "These 300-400 fake voters have been brought from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, I feel like they are Bangladeshis, there are both men and women...we caught such 25 people, there is fake voting happening here. We have stopped it in several schools. Kejriwal is doing bogus voting."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha alleged that the security personnel deployed outside the polling stations did not allow their relievers to go inside the polling booth.

Chadha claimed that they have received several such complaints in almost half the booths in the New Delhi assembly constituency as the national capital held polls for its eighth Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha said, "Both the reliever and the polling agent are given the status of polling agent. But such complaints are coming from many places in the New Delhi assembly constituency. In almost half the booths, this complaint is coming that the reliever is not being allowed to go inside. The security personnel deployed outside the polling station are not allowing our reliever to go inside. If the reliever does not go inside and if our polling agent does not come out, then how much voting took place? Was there any fake voting or any kind of dispute at that booth? Whether the EVM is working properly or not, all these things cannot be revealed officially."

Emphasising that elections should be free and fair, Chadha stated that the party is in touch with the District Election Officer and has requested them to allow their relievers to go inside the polling booths.

Moreover, the voter turnout of 57.70 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday at 6 pm in all 11 districts of the National Capital Territory. (ANI)