BJP stalls Question Hour in K'taka Assembly over Gruha Laxmi dues, seeks Minister’s reply

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (IANS) The Karnataka Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as the Bharatiya Janata Party members staged a protest in the well of the House, demanding the presence of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar over alleged irregularities in Gruha Laxmi scheme payouts.

The Opposition refused to allow Question Hour to proceed, accusing the Minister of providing false information regarding pending instalments.

As repeated attempts to restore order failed, Speaker UT Khader adjourned the House.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the matter had been raised for the past three days and alleged that the Minister had given false information to the House.

“I raised the issue during Zero Hour. Since then, she has been missing for the last three days. I even came to your chamber and discussed the matter. What is going on? She must be called to the House and asked to clarify,” Ashoka said.

“She is not seen at all. Has she gone to the Moon? This concerns Rs 5,000 crore,” he added.

Responding to the uproar, Speaker Khader said the House would be provided with answers from the Minister before the session concludes.

Ashoka said that when he pointed out that the February and March instalments had not been released, the Minister had maintained that all payments were made. “Does this not amount to misleading the House? Why do we raise questions? If a Minister gives incorrect information, it becomes a matter for the Privilege Committee. She is not even capable of obtaining correct information from her officers,” he alleged.

“We assume that whatever Ministers say in the House is the truth. If this continues, there will be no trust in what Ministers state. I request you to summon her to the House,” Ashoka said.

All BJP members stood up and demanded that the Speaker ensure the Minister’s presence in the House.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge said the Leader of the Opposition had raised the issue on Tuesday as well. “What Ashoka is saying is true. We have a responsibility. I cannot issue statements at my whims and fancies. The Chief Minister has also stated that if two instalments are missed, they will be released immediately,” Kharge said.

“There is no intention on the part of the Minister to mislead the House, nor does the government have any such intention,” he added.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said that even if there was no intention to mislead the House, the Minister should have clarified the issue as soon as she realised incorrect information had been given. “What I feel is that just as pending Gruha Laxmi instalments are released all at once a day before elections, are they planning to give answers at the end of the session as well?” he asked.

“On one hand, Gruha Laxmi instalments are not being released, and on the other hand, answers are not being given in the House. How is this possible? The Minister must be summoned and asked to issue a clarification,” Suresh Kumar said.

Addressing Kharge, the Speaker said the main concern raised by the Opposition was about misleading the House, not about whether the money had been released. “Let her clarify. I will also call her and discuss the matter. A clarification will be issued,” he said.

Senior BJP leader V. Sunil Kumar said the issue had been raised for the last three days and alleged that the Minister had misled the House. “As the Speaker rightly said, this is not about money. It is about giving incorrect information to the House. Today, she is supposed to answer questions related to her portfolio. We do not know whether her answers would be correct or incorrect,” he said.

“Until she is summoned and the issue is resolved, the Question Hour cannot be held. The session cannot function like this,” Sunil Kumar added.

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that if Ministers were giving wrong answers, there was no point in holding Question Hour and suggested that it be dropped.

Ashoka said the Opposition had cooperated in the passage of Bills and stressed that the issue was not personal. “This concerns 1.24 crore women. After January, the February instalment must be cleared. After February, the March instalment must be cleared. Without releasing the February and March instalments, how can payments for April, May and subsequent months be made?” he asked.

“Has this ever happened in the history of Karnataka? Why were two months’ instalments cut? Was it done to commit fraud? Is the treasury empty? Was it done for the party or for personal reasons? Beneficiary women have loan commitments and other obligations,” Ashoka said.

