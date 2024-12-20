BJP Protests Arrest of CT Ravi in Karnataka Amid Political Tensions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Friday staged a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru over the arrest of BJP MLC CT Ravi.

The MLC was arrested after an FIR was filed against him on the basis of the complaint by Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for using derogatory remarks against her.

BJP leader R Ashoka attacked Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and said even though he had CT Ravi's video, the video would have to go to the forensic labs.

"Even though DK Shivakumar has seen the video, it has to go to the forensic lab. He is just a minister who will go home in one or two years. Who has given him the right to certify the legal aspect?.." Ashoka questioned.

Earlier today, Hebbalkar spoke to reporters at her residence in Belagavi in Karnataka and expressed her distress over the alleged remarks.

Speaking to the media, she said that when the BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a "drug addict," she asked whether him being in accidents made him a murderer."

"After completing the protest (against remarks of Amit Shah), we were seated. I, too, was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I said, Even you have been in accidents does that make you a murderer..??," she told reporters.

While narrating the incident, she said, "Following this, CT Ravi used derogatory words against me. I am also a mother...People look up to me and believe that thousands should enter politics inspired by me."

The BJP leader was arrested and brought to the district court by Belagavi police on Friday. Before being taken to court, CT Ravi underwent a medical checkup at the Mutag Health Center in Belagavi. An FIR was filed against him following the complaint made by Minister Hebbalkar.

CT Ravi has been suspended from the Legislative Council; Hebbalkar had denied to comment on his suspension.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has also filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, alleging an attempt to kill him by Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others.

He claimed that police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," the BJP leader alleged. (ANI)