West Bengal: Minor girl molested at Howrah Government Hospital; accused arrested

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing protests in West Bengal over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another case involving the alleged molestation of a minor girl in the Howrah Government Hospital has come to light, the superintendent of HGH said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of HGH Narayan Chattopadhyay, an FIR has been registered at Howrah Police Station with the subsequent arrest of the accused.

State BJP Secretary Umesh Rai said that the incident happened on Saturday night when the victim, who was already admitted to the hospital, had to undergo a CT scan.

The superintendent of HGH also informed that they are providing security to the victim and her family members.

"An FIR has been registered at Howrah Police Station, and the accused has been arrested. We have asked for an explanation from the private partner who did the CT scan of the victim. We will send it to the higher authority and take action accordingly. The person who has been arrested was an employee of the private-public partner," Chattopadhyay said.

"We are providing security to the victim and her family members. There was repair work going on in the CT scan room, but suddenly he started it in the evening. We were not aware of it," he added.

The State BJP Secretary further demanded the immediate resignation of the superintendent and that his name should also be included in the FIR.

"Last night a minor girl from Howrah who was already admitted to the hospital had to undergo a CT scan. When she was taken to the CT scan centre of Howrah Hospital, a boy working there found her alone, behaved rudely with her, showed her obscene videos, molested her, and asked her to remove her clothes. All this happened because no one else was there. The person who has committed this crime is a criminal, but imagine the system that has been made available to commit this crime," he said.

"The issue of safety of patients, doctors, and hospitals is being raised in the country. This is the complete incompetence of Howrah General Hospital. Today, we demand the immediate resignation of the superintendent and that his name should also be included in the FIR," the BJP leader added.

The BJP workers have also held a protest against the alleged attempt of rape of a minor girl at Howrah Government Hospital.

—ANI