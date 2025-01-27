Kharge Urges Following Ambedkar's Path at 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim' Rally in Mhow

Indore: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that BR Ambedkar fought for the rights of the deprived people and urged people to follow in the footsteps of Ambedkar.

Congress is holding a massive 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Indore's Mhow on Monday in which prominent Congress leaders across the country are participating in it. Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said, "Today, it is important to save the Constitution. We are holding a big rally here to save the Constitution and democracy. Do not you desire to save the Constitution? Do you want to save the democracy, " Kharge asked the gathering. "Therefore, you must listen to who are the people bent on violating the Constitution."

The Congress President mentioned that BR Ambedkar "fought for the rights of Dalits, the poor and the oppressed."

"If one person can work very hard. If all of you turn out to be like Ambedkar, then the foundations of this BJP government will be shaken. And the BJP will disappear."

Kharge further called for inspiration from leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"You have to become like Ambedkar. You have become like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. You have to become like Mahatma Gandhi. You will gain something after walking in their footsteps," he asked.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he said, " Rahul Gandhi is fighting on your behalf. He took out a Yatra from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir. For whom? For the people of this nation. To save the Constitution. To unite all the people. He undertook this journey. You have to also do this work."

Earlier in the month, Karnataka Congress held a "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally in the Belagavi area of the state. (ANI)