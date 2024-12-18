Jharkhand Minister Questions Amit Shah: 'Why Do You Hate the Constitution?' Amid Ambedkar Row

Ranchi: Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari criticised Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, accusing him of revealing his "hatred" towards Dalits and the Constitution.

Ansari stated that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is upholding the Constitution and supporting marginalised communities.

"The BJP has taken away the rights of minorities, and now there are attempts to strip us of our fundamental rights. I thank Rahul Gandhi, who is safeguarding the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi will stand by Dalits, tribals, OBCs, and minorities," Ansari told ANI.

Responding to Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar, he said, "What was in the Union Home Minister's heart came out yesterday. Why do you hate Dalits and the Constitution so much?"

Ansari's comments came amid a political row sparked by Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. Shah had criticised the Congress, accusing it of opportunistically using Ambedkar's name.

"It has become a 'fashion' for the Congress to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name as often as they take Ambedkar's, they would have secured heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP over Shah's remarks, calling them an attack on the Constitution.

"This goes against the Constitution. From the beginning, they have talked about changing it. They oppose Ambedkar's ideology. Their sole aim is to dismantle the Constitution and the legacy of Ambedkar. The entire nation is aware of this," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's remarks, asserting that Shah had unveiled the Congress' history of disrespecting Ambedkar. Modi said the Congress was rattled by the facts Shah presented.

In a series of posts on X, Modi criticised the Congress for its alleged neglect of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during its years in power.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of disrespecting Dr Ambedkar and marginalising SC/ST communities. The Congress is now engaging in theatrics because the truth has been laid bare. The worst atrocities against SC/ST communities occurred under Congress regimes. They did nothing substantial to empower these communities," Modi said.

The Prime Minister listed the Congress' alleged actions against Ambedkar: "Getting him defeated in elections twice. Pandit Nehru making his defeat a prestige issue. Denying him the Bharat Ratna. Refusing his portrait a place in Parliament's Central Hall."

(ANI)