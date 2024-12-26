Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration Racket Busted: BJP's Kirit Somaiya Praises CM Fadnavis' Strict Action

Mumbai: After 17 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested in Maharashtra, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that in the coming days, the whole racket will be busted.

"I welcome this decision of CM Devendra Fadnavis. He has instructed the whole Maharashtra Police ATS and district administrations to take strict action against the Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh who have settled here illegally...I feel that this whole racket will busted in the coming days," Somaiya said.

Recently, CM Fadnavis said that the state has started taking action on illegal Bangladeshi citizens living in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and said that they will be soon deported.

Recently, Delhi Police arrested 11 persons, including five Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with an illegal immigration racket, making counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

According to the police, one of the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website for which he used to charge 15,000.

"4 suspects wanted in a murder case were arrested. During questioning, they revealed that they had come from Bangladesh. They entered India with fake documents. Here, in Delhi, they contacted a person named Sahil from a computer centre who made fake birth certificates for them. Delhi Police--South have arrested 5 Bangladeshis and 6 other people," DCP South Ankit Chauhan stated.

"These people enter India from forest areas and head to the nearest town. There they meet a person named Sento Sheikh, who gives them a fake Aadhaar card and SIM card. On arriving in Delhi, they get a fake birth certificate, and based on this they get a real Aadhar card," the DCP added.

According to Delhi police sources, over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city. (ANI)