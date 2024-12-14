Congress Leader Rajesh Thakur Slams Rajnath Singh, Alleges Pressure from Modi and Shah

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Congress leader Rajesh Thakur slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh following his speech initiating a debate on the Constitution Parliament on Friday and alleged that Singh remains under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Thakur said that the remarks made by Priyanka Gandhi in the Parliament have pinched Rajnath Singh. They (BJP) should tell why Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was jailed, Thakur added.

"Priyanka Gandhi's statements (in the Parliament yesterday) have pinched him. He should clarify why Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was sent to jail. Jis tarah ki harkat kar rahe hai lagatar, samvidhan ko taar taar karne ki (the way they are trying to destroy the constitution). In which Constitution is it written that you send a Chief Minister to jail? In a way, they are trying to break the (Jharkhand) government under the cover of the constitution," the Congress leader said.

"They will not accept it. Rajnath Singh should talk about the atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis. He remains under pressure from the PM and Home Minister. Everybody knows this. But he should consider what he says," he added.

His reaction comes after a fiery exchange of words between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Friday.

The Congress leader further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to divert attention from Gautam Adani by talking about One Nation One Election.

"Rajnath Singh doesn't know history. After the emergency, people hailed Indira Gandhi in 1980...when will you stop talking about emergency? What is happening in the country today...is that not an emergency? They (BJP) are diverting attention from Gautam Adani by talking of One Nation One Election. They are diverting attention from (other) issues. They should talk about how Adani has looted the country," Thakur said.

Speaking on PM Modi's expected reply in the Parliament, he said that the Prime Minister only makes sarcastic remarks full of "frustration".

"He will only make sarcastic statements full of frustration. He has nothing to say... He should speak on how he will work for the public instead of speaking of Nehru-Gandhi... We are waiting to see what he will say about farmers' demands," Thakur said.

Earlier, the Defence Minister initiated a debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha with a sharp focus on its historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing. Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's birth from extensive deliberations, underscored its reflection of India's civilizational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicize its legacy.

The Defence Minister in a sharp remark towards the Congress criticized the party's efforts to attribute the creation of India's Constitution solely to a particular political party. He stressed that such attempts to overlook the collective contributions of many individuals and the Constitution's deep roots in India's cultural and civilizational values.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi in her maiden address in the Lok Sabha attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government have made all attempts to break down the 'kavach' (shield).

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)