BJP's Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi for Calling Book 'Constitution', Accuses Him of Defending Family and Party Truths

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the lower house, asserting that the book Rahul refers to as the Constitution reveals the truth about both his family and party.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said, "Last time, I asked all opposition MPs how many pages are there in the Constitution they carry. No MP could answer. Today, I have brought that book before you, the one Rahul Gandhi calls the Constitution. It contains the truth about both his family and party."

He added, "The preface of the book, written by senior Supreme Court lawyer Gopal Shankar Narayan, states that the Constitution was drafted by the most intelligent minds of the country, including Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who played a very significant role. However, if you read carefully, he mentions that, fortunately, the Constitution was not influenced by Nehruvian thinking. Furthermore, he notes that had this Constitution lacked its inherent strength, the citizens of India would not have been freed from the dark chapter of Emergency nor gained their rights."

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal also criticised the Leader of Opposition, alleging that the Congress party forced BR Ambedkar to resign as Union Minister because of Nehru's persistent opposition to him.

"Has Rahul Gandhi forgotten the day when he tore a bill passed by his own government while Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister? He insulted the Constitution that very day. The Congress also compelled BR Ambedkar to resign as Union Minister because Jawaharlal Nehru always opposed him," Pal said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Central government, accusing it of "cutting off" the thumbs of youth by "handing over" various sectors to industrialists.

During a discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Rahul Gandhi referenced his previous speech, where he invoked the Mahabharata and described the Opposition as defenders of the Constitution's ideals.

"In my first speech, I spoke about a battle, referencing the Mahabharata and Kurukshetra. Today, a battle is ongoing in India. On this side (the Opposition), we are the defenders of the Constitution's ideals. If you ask us about Tamil Nadu, we'll say Periyar; for Karnataka, Basavanna; for Maharashtra, Phule and Ambedkar; and for Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi. You praise these figures hesitantly because you feel compelled to. But the truth is, you want India to be governed as it was in the past," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)