BJP Demands Special Delhi Assembly Session to Present 14 'Suppressed' CAG Reports on Kejriwal Govt Scams

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday called for a special session of the Delhi Assembly to present 14 'suppressed' Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that highlight alleged rregularities under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The BJP has been demanding the tabling of these reports for over two years.

Sachdeva pointed out the irony that Arvind Kejriwal, who rose to political prominence in 2011-12 by demanding the release of CAG reports, is now avoiding the publication of these reports under his own government. "In 2011-12, Arvind Kejriwal weaponised the CAG report against the Congress government... When he came into power, he ordered the ACB to investigate... Today, he himself has suppressed 14 CAG reports to hide all his scams," the Delhi BJP President alleged.

Sachdeva further stated, "After the Court's orders that he has to present CAG reports in the assembly, we demand that Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi call an assembly session and present all 14 CAG reports..."

A BJP's press statement citing its state president said, "The CAG reports, which cover issues such as excise duty on liquor, pollution control, and other financial matters, were submitted between 2017-18 and 2021-22 but have not been presented in the Delhi Assembly. Sachdeva also alleged that the Kejriwal government suppressed these reports because, as per his allegations, this would have led to "numerous financial scams" coming to light against the government."

Furthermore, the BJP leader has demanded that the Delhi Assembly Speaker convene a special session on December 21 to table all 14 reports.

"We demand the Assembly Speaker convene a special session of the Assembly on Saturday, December 21, and direct the Delhi Government to table all 14 CAG reports in the Assembly," Sachdeva stated.

He also slammed Kejriwal for defending private power distribution companies, a stance that contrasts with his earlier position when he accused the Congress government of mishandling power discoms during the Commonwealth Games. Sachdeva added that Kejriwal had ordered an ACB investigation against the Sheila Dikshit government in 2014 based on CAG reports, but now, the current reports are being suppressed under his leadership.

Meanwhile, through a series of legal actions, the BJP filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on October 29, demanding the tabling of the reports. The court ordered the Delhi government to respond, and after a delay in presenting the reports, the government admitted in court that it was responsible for seeking permission from the Lieutenant Governor to table the reports.

The BJP statement citing Sachdeva added, "We hope that after these 14 CAG reports come to light, there will be no choice but for Atishi Marlena's government to recommend investigations against the previous Arvind Kejriwal government." (ANI)