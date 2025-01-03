Bhupinder Singh Hooda Slams AAP, BJP: 'Both Are Against Farmers' Amid Jagjit Singh Dallewal's Hunger Strike

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party over the deteriorating health condition of farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and said that both these parties are "against" the farmers.

"(Farmer leader) Dallewal sahib's health condition has deteriorated. Even the Supreme Court said that the way for talks should be opened but the attitude of the Central Government is stubborn. Be it BJP or AAP, both are against the farmers. Why don't they talk to the farmers?" Hooda said in a press conference on Friday in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26, was not to break his fast but for the well-being of his health.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

It said there appears to be a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break the fast.

"That's why he (Dallewal) is probably reluctant. Our directions were not to break his fast. We only said that let his health part be taken care of and that he could continue his peaceful protest even when he is hospitalised. You have to persuade him from this angle. Shifting to the hospital does not mean he will not continue his fast. There are medical facilities that will ensure that no harm is caused to his life. That is our only concern. His life is precious as a farmer's leader. He is not aligned to any political ideologies and he is taking care of only the farmers' cause," said the bench to Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death. (ANI)