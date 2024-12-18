Akhilesh Yadav Hails Ambedkar as 'God of Marginalised', Slams BJP Amid Political Row

Saharanpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav has stated that Babasaheb Ambedkar is revered by the marginalised sections of society.

His remarks come amid a political slugfest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Ambedkar.

"Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is like God to many deprived sections of society. He is worshipped in every house and village... The BJP is nervous about the growing influence of the PDA (Pragatisheel Dalit Alliance), and that is why such statements are being made from time to time," the former Chief Minister told ANI.

He also alleged that similar language is being used in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"Such language is being used in the UP Assembly as well. As a result, the Vidhan Sabha is not functioning properly," the SP chief said.

Amit Shah had earlier criticised the Congress, accusing the party of exploiting Ambedkar's name for political gain, calling it a "fashion" for them to do so.

"If they had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's, they would have attained heaven for seven lifetimes," Shah remarked.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi responded sharply, accusing the BJP of being against the Constitution and Ambedkar's ideology.

"This goes against the Constitution. They have been saying from the start that they want to change the Constitution. They oppose Ambedkar ji and his ideology. Their sole aim is to dismantle the Constitution and undo Ambedkar ji's work. The entire country is aware of this," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's remarks, claiming that the Home Minister had exposed the Congress' history of insulting Ambedkar, which left the party rattled.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi criticised Congress for its treatment of Scheduled Castes and Tribes during its tenure in power.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and neglecting the SC/ST communities. They are clearly shaken by the facts he presented, resorting to theatrics as a response. However, the people know the truth! Congress can try all they want, but they cannot deny that the worst atrocities against SC/ST communities occurred under their regimes. For decades, they sat in power but did nothing significant to empower these communities," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also listed what he described as the "Congress' sins" against Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The Congress' wrongdoings against Dr Ambedkar include getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and turning his defeat into a matter of prestige, denying him the Bharat Ratna, and not giving his portrait a place of honour in Parliament's Central Hall," Modi said. (ANI)