Akhilesh Yadav Calls Constitution India's 'Armour and Security' During 75th Anniversary Debate in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Friday that the Constitution provides strength to the nation and serves as a true guardian of the rights of the oppressed and deprived sections of society.

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, the SP MP emphasised that safeguarding the Constitution is a matter of life and death.

"This Constitution is our armour, our security; it provides us strength from time to time. The Constitution is the true guardian of the rights of the oppressed, neglected, suppressed, and deprived. This Constitution is a great support. For people like us and the weak in the country, especially for the PDA, saving the Constitution is a matter of life and death," he said.

He alleged that individuals are imprisoned for speaking out against injustice and raised concerns over recent claims involving mosques and shrines.

"...Until economic disparities end, people won't achieve political justice...People are jailed when they speak out against injustice. The right to express dissent is equated with treason. If you belong to a different religion, you face atrocities. Now, there are even issues around places of worship because certain elements looking for a temple under every mosque do not want this country to be at peace. They do not care about the law," Yadav remarked.

The debate marked the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the Constitution's historical significance and its role in shaping the nation's governance and global standing.

Rajnath Singh reflected on the Constitution's origins in extensive deliberations, underscored its embodiment of India's civilisational values, and addressed recent efforts to politicise its legacy.

The first session of the winter Parliament began on November 25, but both Houses faced early adjournments due to disruptions. The winter session is scheduled to continue until December 20. (ANI)