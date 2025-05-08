Here’s what Wamiqa Gabbi has to share about ‘Jubilee 2’

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” has shared an update about the second season of “Jubilee” and said it is in the writing stage.

Talking to IANS about the period drama show, which was released in 2023, Wamiqa told IANS: “I think it's in writing. I only know this much. I have no idea what they are writing, I am also waiting to know more about it. I have only this much update about it.”

“Jubilee” is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. This series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor. It is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi. It is slated to release in theatres on May 9.

Wamiqa made her screen debut as a child with a brief role in the Hindi film Jab We Met in 2007. She tasted success in the Punjabi films Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2 and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3, and Kali Jotta.

The 31-year-old actress has also starred in the Tamil film Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and the Malayalam film Godha.

She gained recognition for her performances in the Hindi streaming series Grahan, Mai: A Mother's Rage and Modern Love Mumbai.

A turning point in her career came in 2023 with her portrayal of an aspiring actress in the acclaimed period drama series Jubilee and as the wife of a spy in Bharadwaj's thriller film Khufiya.

